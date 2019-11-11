USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows

  • Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure.
  • The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.

The USD/JPY pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 109.00 round-figure mark.
 
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and retreated farther from over five-month tops set late last week. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by weakness around equity markets, underpinned the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and exerted some downward pressure on the major.

Weighed down by fading trade-optimism

Given last week's report suggested that the subject of rolling back tariffs faced fierce internal opposition in the White House, the fact that the US President Donald Trump also denied any such decision, though did not completely rule out a deal, fueled some scepticism and was seen weighing on investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
 
Meanwhile, the US Dollar stood tall near multi-week tops, supported by the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, but did little to lend any support or stall the pair's intraday slide back below the 109.00 handle. However, absent relevant market-moving economic releases might help limit any further downside, at least for the time being.
 
Moving ahead, this week's other US economic releases, including the latest consumer inflation figures and monthly retail sales data, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony will now play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.98
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 109.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.71
Daily SMA50 107.98
Daily SMA100 107.64
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.48
Previous Daily Low 109.08
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.

GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.

Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful

Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful

Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.

UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized

UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized

"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.

