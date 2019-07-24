- The USD remained well supported by diminishing odds of an aggressive Fed easing.
- Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and exerts some downward pressure.
- A positive trade-related development should help limit further downside, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair ticked lower through the early European session on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight upsurge to near one-week tops.
The pair failed to capitalize on its recent positive momentum and for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of winning streak, shrugging off the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
Against the backdrop of tempered expectations for a 50 bps interest rate cut by the Fed, a deal to raise the US government debt ceiling helped the USD to extend its recent bullish and climb to near five-week tops.
Adding to this, a mildly positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback, albeit failed to impress bullish traders and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Meanwhile, a modest revival in demand for traditional safe-haven assets, amid concerns over the global economic outlook, was seen lending support to the Japanese Yen and exerting some downward pressure on the major.
It is worth reporting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast for the second time this year and now see the world economy to expand by 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% next year.
The downside, however, is likely to remain cushioned on the back of a positive trade-related development, wherein the officials from the US and China were reported to begin in-person trade talks sometime next week.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of flash manufacturing and services PMIs, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|108.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.08
|Daily SMA50
|108.5
|Daily SMA100
|109.84
|Daily SMA200
|110.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.29
|Previous Daily Low
|107.83
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of Johnson's pick of Chancellor, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 as Boris Johnson is set to become UK PM and announce his pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer. Fears of a hard Brexit loom.
USD/JPY struggles between 38.2% Fib and key support confluence
USD/JPY remains trapped in a tight range around 108.20 levels amid broad USD strength and negative S&P 500 futures, as the bulls await fresh catalysts for the next push higher.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.