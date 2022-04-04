- Japanese yen steady as US yields move sideways on Monday.
- USD/JPY consolidation, unable to recover 123.00.
- Dollar mixed across the board; DXY up for the third day in a row.
The USD/JPY is rising modestly on Monday, supported by higher US yields and a mixed US dollar. The pair peaked at 122.94 and then pulled back toward the 122.70 area.
In the short-term. USD/JPY is moving sideways with a bullish bias, facing resistance below 123.00. On the flip side, immediate support emerges at 122.50 followed by the daily low at 122.25.
US yields bounced after the beginning of the American session hitting fresh daily highs. The 10-year yield stands at 2.42% and the 2-year at 2.45%. The DXY is up for the third consecutive day, gaining 0.30% at 98.85. Equity prices are mixed in Wall Street while crude oil rises more than 3%.
Regarding US economic data, Factory Orders declined 0.5% in February, in line with expectations. The key event of the week will be the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. The divergence in monetary policy expectations between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, with risk sentiment, remain the key drivers of price action in USD/JPY.
Analysts at BBH point out that for now, the Bank of Japan won the battle to maintain Yield Curve Control. “The 10-year yield is trading near 0.21%, below the 0.25% limit under YCC. However, the struggle to contain JGB yields is by no means over, not when bond yields in the rest of the world continue to march higher. While last week’s spike in USD/JPY was an overreaction to the BOJ’s YCC operations, the direction for this pair remains clear with central bank divergence particularly strong here. A break above 123.65 is needed to set up a test of the March 28 high near 125.10.”
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|122.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.58
|Daily SMA50
|116.89
|Daily SMA100
|115.61
|Daily SMA200
|113.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.04
|Previous Daily Low
|121.67
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.