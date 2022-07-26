- USD/JPY takes offers to renew intraday low, reverses the week-start rebound.
- BOJ Minutes cited the need to watch the impact of financial and forex market moves on the economy and prices.
- Yields remain pressured as recession woes stay on the table ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
- Pre-Fed anxiety and fears of economic slowdown exert downside pressure ahead of US Consumer Confidence for July.
USD/JPY renews its intraday low around 136.30 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. In doing so, the yen pair reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback amid downbeat US Treasury yields and the mixed comments from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
“Bank of Japan policymakers agreed on the need to maintain ultra-low interest rates to support a fragile economy and ensure rising inflation was accompanied by higher wages, minutes of their June rate-setting meeting showed on Tuesday,” reported Reuters. The Minute statement also mentioned that members shared the view that BOJ must support the economy, which is under pressure from rising commodity prices.
Elsewhere, fears of recession returned to the table, despite the US policymakers’ attempts to talk down the pessimism. Recently, two US Treasury officials, Ben Harris, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and Neil Mehrotra, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics, raised hopes for a firmer US Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The officials wrote, per Reuters, that gross domestic income (GDI), which measures aggregate income -- wages, business profits, rental and interest income -- continued to rise in the first quarter at a 1.8% annual pace while GDP fell.
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked about fears of the US recession, saying, “A second quarter GDP contraction would not signal recession because of underlying job market strength, demand and other indicators of economic health.”
It’s worth noting that Chicago Fed National Activity Index reprinted -0.19 in June versus a -0.03 forecast, while Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for July slumped to the lowest levels since mid-2020 to -22.6 versus -12.5 expected and -17.7 prior.
Additionally, Bloomberg’s analysis suggests the Chinese recession concerns weighing on the economic slowdown at the major economies also drown the USD/JPY prices due to the closed trade links between Australia and China. “China’s economic slowdown is spilling over to major exporting nations in Europe and East Asia through falling demand for manufactured goods, causing Germany and South Korea to post rare deficits with the world’s second-largest economy,” said Bloomberg.
Amid these plays, Wall Street managed to close mixed, with Nasdaq posting mild losses versus the softer gains of the DJI30 and S&P 500. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a three-day downtrend and rose nearly 1.75% while regaining the 2.81% mark of late. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures dropped 0.37% intraday by the press time.
Looking forward, US CB Consumer Confidence for July, prior 98.7, appears to be the key for the pair traders to watch for the intraday directions. Next, Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be crucial as traders brace for a 0.75% rate hike from the Fed.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the 21-DMA hurdle, around 136.80 by the press time, during the previous day’s rebound directs USD/JPY prices towards an upward sloping support line from early March, at 135.00 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|136.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.84
|Daily SMA50
|133.71
|Daily SMA100
|129.22
|Daily SMA200
|121.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.79
|Previous Daily Low
|135.89
|Previous Weekly High
|138.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.57
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases to 0.6950 on recession, Fed talks, focus on US Consumer Confidence
AUD/USD struggles to defend recent gains amid mildly sour sentiment, sluggish session. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the week’s key data/events as it fades the week-start bullish bias around 0.6950 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD: Bulls could be about to throw in the towel
EUR/USD is on the verge of a breakout one way or the other. The euro bulls have been in charge at the start of the week but they could be tiring at this juncture.
Gold hopes for a rebound after a correction from $1,740 ahead of Fed policy
Gold price is likely to rebound after a steep correction to near $1,714.76 as oscillators have turned extremely oversold on a smaller timeframe. The precious metal witnessed a meaningful fall on Monday after failing to overstep the prior week’s high near $1,740.00.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!