USD/JPY slides to multi-day lows, below 109.00 mark

- USD/JPY weakened for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday amid sustained USD selling.
- Weaker Japanese Q1 GDP report, a positive risk tone did little to lend any support to the pair.
- Bears might now aim to test the next relevant support near 108.55 area en-route monthly lows.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to four-day lows during the early European session, with bears now looking to extend the downward momentum further below the 109.00 mark.
The pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 109.75-80 area, or over one-month tops and edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The US dollar remained depressed amid expectations that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales report reaffirmed the Fed's dovish view and forced investors to scale back their bets over an earlier than anticipated lift-off. Hence, the focus will be on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. In the meantime, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls.
Meanwhile, the downfall seemed unaffected by Tuesday's weaker Japanese Q1 GDP report, which showed that the economy contracted 1.3% during the January-March period and 5.1% YoY. Even a generally positive risk tone, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven JPY, failed to lend any support to the USD/JPY pair or stall the ongoing decline.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair remains to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide towards intermediate support near the 108.55 region, en-route monthly swing lows near the 108.35 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|109.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|105.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.5
|Previous Daily Low
|109.08
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.