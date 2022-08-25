- USD/JPY edges lower on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh selling around the USD.
- A combination of factors favours bullish traders support prospects for some dip-buying.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and elevated US bond yields should limit losses for the buck.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, the risk-on impulse could undermine the safe-haven JPY.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound of over 100 pips and meets with a fresh supply on Thursday. Spot prices extend the steady intraday descent through the early European session and drop to a fresh daily low, below mid-136.00s in the last hour.
The US dollar hits a fresh weekly low amid some repositioning trade ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the intraday downtick lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited in the wake of hawkish Fed expectations.
Market participants seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its policy tightening to tame inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials and reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady near a two-month high.
In contrast, Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Toyoaki Nakamura reiterates on Thursday that the central bank must patiently maintain powerful monetary easing. This reinforces expectations that the BoJ is unlikely to move toward policy normalization. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a more hawkish Fed, which could undermine the Japanese yen.
Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by a strong rally in the US equity futures - might weigh on the safe-haven JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair. Furthermore, expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a hawkish message on Friday support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and warrant caution for bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Prelim, or the second estimate of Q2 GDP print and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will also take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|137.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.52
|Daily SMA50
|135.63
|Daily SMA100
|132.39
|Daily SMA200
|124.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.24
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is extending the recovery rally above 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further, as China's stimulus boosts risk appetite. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.