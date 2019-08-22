USD/JPY slides to lower half of weekly range near 106.30

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily gains.
  • US Dollar Index stays below 98.50 ahead of US data.
  • Coming up: Weekly jobless claims and Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI data from US.

Supported by the strengthening USD after the FOMC minutes, the USD/JPY pair closed 30 pips higher on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum today. As of writing, the pair was trading at 106.37, losing 0.23% on a daily basis. Despite this fall, however, the pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction as it continues to fluctuate in its tight 50-pip weekly range. 

Pair's action remains subdued

Earlier today, China's Commerce Ministry in a statement said that they hope the US will stop "wrong tariff action" and find a solution to the trade dispute through dialogue. The ministry further reiterated that the will have to retaliate if the US continues to persist in the current course.

Nevertheless, the impact of these comments from China on the market's risk perception was limited and failed to provide a directional clue to the pair. Meanwhile, the 10-year US treasury bond yield is up only 0.5% on the day, confirming the neutral market sentiment.

In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit will publish its US flash Manufacturing and Services PMI reports. Markets expect both readings to come in above the 50 mark to show an expansion in the business activity at a soft pace. If the PMI figures beat expectations, we could see markets lose hope of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September, which would cause the Greenback to gather strength against its major rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.37
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 106.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.89
Daily SMA50 107.57
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 109.98
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.65
Previous Daily Low 106.22
Previous Weekly High 106.98
Previous Weekly Low 105.05
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades

EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 as Johnson and Macron meet

GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 as Johnson and Macron meet

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch

"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  