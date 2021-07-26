USD/JPY slides to fresh session lows, around 110.30-25 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and prompted fresh selling around USD/JPY.
  • Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the intraday selling.
  • The downside seems cushioned as the focus shifts to this week’s FOMC monetary policy meeting.

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday descent through the Asian session on Monday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 110.30-25 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to capitalize on last week's solid recovery move from the vicinity of the 109.00 mark and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.

Worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by retreating US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and exerted additional pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

With the latest leg down, the major has now eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to over one-week tops, though the downside is likely to remain cushioned. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting, starting Tuesday.

The US central bank is more likely to signal that it is in no rush to taper its asset purchases or hike interest rates anytime soon. Nevertheless, the outcome will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair, warranting caution for bearish traders.

In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the US bond yields will be looked upon for some trading impetus. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from YTD tops, around the 111.65 region touched earlier this month.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.28
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 110.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.4
Daily SMA50 110
Daily SMA100 109.54
Daily SMA200 107.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.6
Previous Daily Low 110.09
Previous Weekly High 110.6
Previous Weekly Low 109.06
Previous Monthly High 111.12
Previous Monthly Low 109.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

