USD/JPY slides below mid-146.00s, multi-day low in wake to Ueda hawkish comments

- USD/JPY drops to a multi-day low on Monday in reaction to BoJ Ueda's hawkish remarks.
- A modest USD pullback from a six-month peak contributes to the sharp intraday downfall.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy outlook limits losses ahead of this week's key US macro data.
The buying interest around the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains unabated through the Asian session on Monday and drags the USD/JPY pair to a multi-day low, around the 146.35 region in the last hour. The pair has now retreated over 150 pips from the highest level since November 2022, near the 147.85 zone touched on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengths against all Group-of-10 currencies in reaction to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks, signalling possible interest rate hikes. In an interview with Yomiuri newspaper published on Saturday, Ueda said that ending negative interest rates is among the options available if the BoJ becomes confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from a six-month peak, contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
Furthermore, the latest leg down over the past hour or so could also be attributed to some technical selling below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer should limit any meaningful USD downfall. The bets were reaffirmed by The Wall Street Journal report, noting that some officials still prefer to err on the side of raising rates too much, reasoning that they can cut them later.
The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and should act as a tailwind for the Greenback. This, along with the fact that Ueda reiterated the need to continue the patient monetary easing as the BoJ is some distance away from achieving its price stability target, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets and positioning for deeper losses in the absence of any relevant macro data.
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. This will be followed by the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales data on Thursday. Apart from this, the European Central Bank (ECB)-infused volatility will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, fears that Japanese authorities might intervene to prop up the domestic currency should keep a lid on spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.43
|Today Daily Change
|-1.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|147.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.27
|Daily SMA50
|143.55
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.87
|Previous Daily Low
|146.59
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
