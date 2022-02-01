USD/JPY slides below 115.00 mark amid weaker USD, downside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY edged lower for the third successive day on Tuesday amid modest USD weakness.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy outlooks support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
- Traders now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for short-term opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to a three-day low during the Asian session, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the key 115.00 psychological mark.
Following an early uptick to the 115.20 area, the USD/JPY pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and drifted into the negative territory for the third successive day. The downtick dragged spot prices further away from a near three-week high touched last Friday and was sponsored by modest US dollar weakness.
Expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated now seem to have dampened future growth prospects. This played out in the money markets, where the gap between 2 and 10-year US government bonds fell below 60 bps for the first time since early November and undermined the buck.
Atlanta Fed President, Raphael Bostic reinforced speculations and said that the US central bank could raise its benchmark rate by 50 bps if a more aggressive approach to combat stubbornly high is needed. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022.
On the other hand, the Bank of Japan has repeatedly reaffirmed to continue with its persistent and powerful monetary easing until further notice. The divergence in the monetary policy stance between the Fed and BoJ favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
The fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong rebound from the 113.45 area has run out of steam. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|115.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.83
|Daily SMA50
|114.36
|Daily SMA100
|113.52
|Daily SMA200
|111.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.59
|Previous Daily Low
|114.92
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.
GBP/USD meets critical resistance ahead of BoE
GBP/USD is at a crossroads on the charts as traders get set for the BoE. There are hawkish expectations that have been priced into sterling but the improving trend in net GBP positions has come to an abrupt halt, as analysts at Rabobank explained in a note on Tuesday.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area Premium
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base
XRP price suffered a fatal crash along with other altcoins in the crypto space on January 21. While many cryptocurrencies have recovered, Ripple seems to be devoid of volatility as it forms a base. XRP price has been testing the $0.604 barrier for roughly ten days.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.