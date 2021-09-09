USD/JPY slides below 110.00 mark amid deteriorating risk sentiment

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/JPY on Thursday.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure on the pair.
- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and contributed to the intraday slide.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed heavy selling during the early European session and dropped to two-day lows, further below the key 110.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 110.45 region, or near four-week tops and continued losing ground through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The risk-off impulse in the markets boosted demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could lead to a global economic slowdown dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets and reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive below one-week tops.
Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later might continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback. The market speculations were further fueled by several Fed officials on Monday and US data, which showed that the number of job openings reached a new record high in July.
Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has broadly been oscillating in a range over the past three weeks or so. This warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US. Apart from this, the US bond yields and scheduled speeches by FOMC members might influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|110.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.87
|Daily SMA50
|110.03
|Daily SMA100
|109.77
|Daily SMA200
|107.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.45
|Previous Daily Low
|110.14
|Previous Weekly High
|110.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.59
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
