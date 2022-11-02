- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday amid a modest USD weakness.
- Speculations for a less hawkish Fed continue to act as a headwind for the greenback.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should limit losses ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and drops back closer to the overnight swing low, around the 147.00 mark during the first half of the European session.
Speculations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less hawkish stance amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy keeps the US dollar bulls on the defensive. The Japanese yen, on the other hand, draws support from expectations that the government might step in again to soften any further steep fall in the domestic currency. The combination of factors exerts some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though any meaningful corrective slide still seems elusive.
Traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. The Fed is expected to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike for the fourth time in as many meetings. The focus, however, will remain glued to the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.
Investors will look for clues about the pace of future rate hikes, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the current market pricing still indicates over a 50% chance of a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in December. In contrast, the Bank of Japan has shown no inclination to hike interest rates and reiterated that it will continue to guide the 10-year bond yield at 0%.
This marks a big divergence between the two central banks and a further widening of the US-Japan rate differential, which should limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair. Even from a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have managed to defend the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the highest level since August 1990.
Heading into the key central bank even risks, traders might take cues from the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment. The data, however, might do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.08
|Today Daily Change
|-1.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|148.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.47
|Daily SMA50
|144.33
|Daily SMA100
|139.95
|Daily SMA200
|131.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.82
|Previous Daily Low
|146.99
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.89
Editors' Picks
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 0.9900 as USD extends decline ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is extending gains above 0.9900, as buyers keep the reins in the European session. The pair draws support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar alongside the yields. Investors trade with caution ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1500, Fed in focus
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1500 in European trading hours amid cautious optimism. The US dollar remains pressured, weighed down by weaker Treasury yields, as investors brace for the expected 75 bps Fed rate hike decision.
Gold clings to gains around $1,650 ahead of critical Fed decision
Gold Price consolidates the recovery as the US dollar turns south with Treasury yields. A typical pre-Fed anxiety looms, as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s presser. The tide could turn in favor of XAU/USD buyers on a likely dovish Fed pivot.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.