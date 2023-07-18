USD/JPY slides back closer to 138.00 mark amid weaker USD, cautious market mood

- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and is pressured by renewed USD selling bias.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle continue to undermine the Greenback.
- Speculations that the BoJ will tweak its YCC policy benefit the JPY and contribute to the fall.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers in the vicinity of the 139.00 mark on Tuesday and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The pair drops to a fresh daily low, around the 138.20-138.15 region in the last hour and is pressured by a combination of factors.
The US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since April 2022 touched last Friday in the wake of expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soften its hawkish stance. The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will end its policy tightening campaign after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off at its upcoming policy meeting on July 25-26. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen weighing on the Greenback and dragging the USD/JPY pair lower.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, draws some support from speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could adjust its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy in July. It is worth recalling, Japanese media reported that the BoJ is likely to raise its FY2023 inflation forecast, which has exceeded the 2% goal for more than a year. This should put pressure on the central bank to start unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy settings. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood further benefits the safe-haven JPY and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile on the back of growing worries about a global economic slowdown. The fears were fueled by weaker Chinese macro data released on Monday, which suggested that the post-COVID recovery is losing steam. In fact, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Monday that the economic growth decelerated substantially in the second quarter and Retail sales - a gauge of consumption - slowed sharply in June. That said, the possibility of more stimulus measures from China helps limit the pessimism in the markets, at least for now.
Furthermore, doubts that the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance, instead might stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike this year might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the USD/JPY pair's recent sharp retracement slide from the YTD peak - levels just above the 145.00 psychological mark - touched in June. Investors now look to the release of the US monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures for short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|138.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.35
|Daily SMA50
|140.22
|Daily SMA100
|137.04
|Daily SMA200
|137.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.41
|Previous Daily Low
|138
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
