- A combination of factors dragged USD/JPY lower for the third successive day on Thursday.
- Fading hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine benefitted the JPY and exerted downward pressure.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and contributed to the slide.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, below mid-121.00s in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick, instead met with a fresh supply in the vicinity of mid-122.00s on Thursday and turned lower for the third successive day. Speculation that officials were uncomfortable and would respond to the Japanese yen's recent weakness turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Moreover, the incoming geopolitical headlines dashed hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and further benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the US dollar and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though the downtick remains cushioned.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace and deliver a 50 bps rate hike at the next two policy meetings to combat high inflation. Conversely, the Bank of Japan is expected to stick to its ultra-loose policy for a prolonged period. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
The fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling below the weekly low, around the 121.20-121.15 region before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out. This would set the stage for an extension of the sharp pullback from levels just above the 125.00 psychological mark, or the highest level since August 2015 touched earlier this week.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The focus, however, will remain on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. The incoming geopolitical headlines would influence the broader market risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|121.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.88
|Daily SMA50
|116.57
|Daily SMA100
|115.45
|Daily SMA200
|113.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.21
|Previous Daily Low
|121.31
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1200 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest advance below 1.1200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid broad risk-aversion and an uptick in the Treasury yields. Mixed German Retail Sales fail to inspire EUR bulls. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation amid a lack of clarity on the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100 on upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 after the UK Q4 final GDP beat estimates with 1.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. China concerns and Ukraine's uncertainty keep investors on the edge ahead of US inflation.
Gold could resume downtrend amid bearish wedge, US inflation holds the key
Gold price is back in the red, as the US dollar recovers with yields and risk-aversion. Russia-Ukraine anxiety and inflation concerns will likely limit gold’s downside. Bearish wedge on the four-hour chart suggests more pain for bulls.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike? Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 5.5% in February. A strong inflation print could revive expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May. Technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the US Dollar Index.