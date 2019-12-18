USD/JPY sitting tight as US Congress gets ready to vote on whether to impeach

- USD/JPY sticks to a tight consolidation range in holiday thin markets.
- A lack of data and geopolitical developments is making for a quiet spell for the pair.
- US House of Representatives is due to vote on articles of impeachment of President Trump.
USD/JPY rose slightly, to 109.55/60 while it now holds around 109.55 in a tight Asian range ahead of the Tokyo open.
The day was mundane overnight, with holiday thin markets and traders taking it easy while geopolitical headlines and developments pause and likely takes a back seat to the festive season.
We saw similar subdued action in the money-markets, with the US 2-year Treasury yield climbing from 1.62% to 1.63% while the 10-year yields rose from 1.87% to 1.92%. "Markets are pricing a near-zero chance of easing at the next Fed meeting on 29 January but a terminal rate of 1.38% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently)," analysts at Westpac explained.
Trump impeachment: US House ready for historic vote
For the day ahead, the US data calendar is second tier with just the Dec Philly-Fed business survey, weekly Jobless Claims and November's Existing Home Sales. In the immediate future, the US House of Representatives is due to vote on articles of impeachment of President Trump. "There will be separate votes on (1) Abuse of power and (2) Obstruction of Congress. The votes are expected roughly 4-6pm local time i.e. 8-10am Sydney," analysts at Westpac noted.
However, impeachment is the two-stage procedure which can lead to the removal of a sitting president.
"In the first stage on Wednesday a majority in the House of Representatives, led by the Democrats, would need to support the move. If that passes a trial would be held in the US Senate - dominated by Republicans, the President's party next month. Two-thirds would have to vote in favour. That's unlikely to happen. But if it did, Donald Trump would be forced from the White House. The President has called it all a 'witch hunt'," the BBC wrote.
USD/JPY levels
Analysts at Commerzbank noted that USD/JPY remains below the 109.71/79 resistance zone, made up of the current December highs and also the November 2018 to 2019 downtrend line as well as the 200-week moving average.
"Only if the 109.71/79 area were to successfully be bettered, would the 2015-2019 downtrend line at 110.40 be back in the picture. We expect to cap, if reached, however. Support can still be seen between the 200- and 55-day moving averages as well as the current December low at 108.77/43. Only unexpected failure at 107.89 would probably trigger losses to the 106.48 October low. Failure at 106.48 would target the 106.00 mark."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Dovish RBA minutes and a downbeat record of the fourth quarter (Q4) Bulletin highlights the importance of today’s employment data. Even if the headlines Employment Change is expected to come in surprisingly high while reversing the earlier negative reading, a soft figure could add burden on to the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY sitting tight as US Congress gets ready to vote on whether to impeach
USD/JPY rose slightly, to 109.55/60 while it now holds around 109.55 in a tight Asian range in the Tokyo open. The day was mundane overnight, with holiday thin markets and traders taking it easy.
Rate Decisions Ahead for FX
In the next 24 hours, the economic calendar is jam packed with market moving data but whether or not currencies respond to these events remain to be seen. The currencies that could see big moves are AUD, GBP and NZD.
Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength
The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.