USD/JPY sits near weekly high, above 147.00 as traders look to US CPI for fresh impetus

- USD/JPY trades with a positive bias for the second straight day, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- Expectations that BoJ will maintain the status quo weigh on the JPY and lend support to the pair.
- Subdued USD price action keeps a lid on any further gains ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some buying for the second successive day and trades near the top end of its weekly range, around the 147.20-147.25 region during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Despite Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks over the weekend, market participants seem convinced that the Japanese central bank will stick to its ultra-easy monetary policy settings. This, in turn, is seen undermining the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In an interview with Yomiuri newspaper published on Saturday, Ueda said that ending negative interest rates is among the options available if the BoJ becomes confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Upper House secretary-general, Hiroshige Seko, however, signalled his preference for an ultra-loose monetary policy. Seko added that the BoJ Gov Ueda had said that exit from the easy policy would be after achieving the 2% inflation target.
Furthermore, data released this Wednesday showed that Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed in August for the eighth straight month. In fact, the Japanese Producer Price Index (PPI) decelerated in line with market expectations, to the 3.2% YoY rate during the reported month, from a downwardly revised 3.4% rise registered in July. The data ensures that the BoJ will maintain the status quo until next summer, which continues to lend some support to the USD/JPY pair. The upside, however, remains capped in the wake of subdued US Dollar (USD) price action ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, which will influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike.
Any signs of sticky inflation will reaffirm market bets for one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year and trigger a fresh leg up for the USD. The market reaction to a softer US CPI print, however, is more likely to be limited on the back of the divergent Fed-BoJ monetary policy stance. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|147.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.4
|Daily SMA50
|143.64
|Daily SMA100
|141.43
|Daily SMA200
|137.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.24
|Previous Daily Low
|146.44
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
