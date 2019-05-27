   •  Improving risk sentiment weighed on the JPY’s relative safe-haven status. 
   •  Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a subdued USD price action.
   •  Thin liquidity conditions warrant some caution for intraday traders.

The USD/JPY pair built on its steady intraday up-move and has now moved to fresh session tops, just above mid-109.00s.

The pair stalled last week's sharp pullback from levels beyond mid-110.00s and regained some positive traction at the start of a new trading week, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. 

Improving global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive sentiment around equity markets, weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher.

The uptick seemed rather unaffected by a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar, which remained on the defensive in wake of growing bets for a Fed rate cut amid the view that the economy is losing momentum.

Friday's weaker than expected US durable goods orders added to the data showing a sharp decelerating in the US manufacturing activity and fueled speculations that the Fed might consider cutting rates before the year-end. 

Bullish traders also shrugged off uncertainty over a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, after the US President Donald Trump said that we are not ready to make a deal with China.

Meanwhile, liquidity conditions remained thin in the wake of holidays in the UK and the US, warranting some caution for intraday traders and before placing any aggressive short-term bets.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.53
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 109.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.31
Daily SMA50 110.94
Daily SMA100 110.55
Daily SMA200 111.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.75
Previous Daily Low 109.27
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones.  Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders. 

Gold News

