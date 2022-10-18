- USD/JPY hits a fresh 32-year high on Tuesday, though lacks any follow-through buying.
- Speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene act as a headwind for the major.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, the risk-on mood weighs on the JPY and offers support.
The USD/JPY pair reverses a knee-jerk intraday fall to the 148.00 neighbourhood and climbs back closer to a 32-year peak touched earlier this Tuesday. The pair is currently placed around the 149.00 mark, though lacks bullish conviction as traders await a fresh catalyst before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warns again on Tuesday that the government will take decisive action against excessive, speculator-driven currency moves. This turns out to be a key factor holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair and acting as a headwind for spot prices. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve.
In fact, the BoJ remains committed to continuing with its monetary easing and so far, has shown no inclination to hike interest rates from ultra-low levels. The dovish bias was reaffirmed by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments last Friday, saying that raising interest rates now was inappropriate in light of the country's economic and price conditions. Furthermore, reports that a fresh stimulus in Japan could have a target of ¥30 trillion weigh on the JPY.
The US central bank, on the other hand, is expected to stick to its rate-hiking cycle to curb inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by hotter US consumer inflation figures released last week and the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials. The current market pricing indicates a nearly 100% chance of another supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move in November. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the US dollar.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady near the 4.0% threshold, widening the US-Japan rate differential. Apart from this, a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment continues to undermine the safe-haven JPY and supports prospects for an extension of the well-established bullish trend. That said, extremely overbought conditions might hold back traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|149.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.17
|Daily SMA50
|141.39
|Daily SMA100
|138.2
|Daily SMA200
|129.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.09
|Previous Daily Low
|148.43
|Previous Weekly High
|148.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 on BOE, USD strength
GBP/USD is extending the downside below 1.1300 after BOE confirms that the FT report about a new delay to the start the bond sales was inaccurate. The renewed US dollar buying and fading expectations of big BOE rate hikes add to the pair's misery.
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9850 on mixed ZEW, USD rebound
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9850, as the mixed Germany and Eurozone ZEW sentiment data fail to impress. The broad US dollar rebound, despite weaker yields and an upbeat mood, is capping the upside in the pair.
USD/JPY eases from fresh 32-year high above 149.00
USD/JPY is retreating from a new multi-decade high above 149.00 in the European session. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment keeps the pair afloat despite sluggish Treasury yields and looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention.
Gold retreats to $1,650 level amid a pickup in USD demand
Gold struggles to capitalize on its early uptick amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Growing recession fears offer some support to the XAU/USD and helps limit the downside.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.