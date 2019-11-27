USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY's safe-haven status.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the positive move.
  • Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.

The USD/JPY pair gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and is currently placed near the 109.20 region, or two-week tops set in the previous session.

The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and continued denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen.

Risk-on mood supportive ahead of US macro data

The US President Donald Trump's overnight comments, saying that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China, added to the recent encouraging signs on US-China trade talks.

This coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, despite a subdued action surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the pair's ongoing positive momentum.

Meanwhile, the pair now seems to have found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and thus, seems poised to build on its recent strength ahead of Wednesday's important US macro data.

The US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth figures. This coupled with some second-tier releases might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.19
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 109.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.77
Daily SMA50 108.33
Daily SMA100 107.73
Daily SMA200 108.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.21
Previous Daily Low 108.87
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

