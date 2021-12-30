USD/JPY sits comfortably above 115.00 mark, monthly high post-US jobless claims

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/JPY to a fresh monthly high on Thursday.
- The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven JPY and provided a goodish lift.
- Elevated US bond yields, upbeat US macro data benefitted the USD and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the monthly top, around the 115.15-20 region.
The optimism over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared and is unlikely to derail the economic recovery remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment. This was evident from an extension of the recent runup in the global equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and pushed the USD/JPY pair higher.
This, along with a modest US dollar strength, contributed to the ongoing upward trajectory to the highest level since November 26. The greenback drew some support from elevated US Treasury bond yields and better-than-expected US Initial Jobless Claims data, though lacked bullish conviction amid thin end-of-year trading volumes.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair has now rallied over 250 pips from the monthly swing low, around the 112.60 area touched on December 2, and seems poised to appreciate further. A sustained strength above the key 115.00 psychological mark, which coincided with an ascending channel resistance, adds credence to the constructive outlook.
Hence, a subsequent move back towards challenging the multi-year high, around mid-115.00s, remains a distinct possibility. Market participants now look forward to the release of the Chicago PMI for a fresh impetus. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, would produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|114.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.87
|Daily SMA50
|113.92
|Daily SMA100
|112.37
|Daily SMA200
|111.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.04
|Previous Daily Low
|114.67
|Previous Weekly High
|114.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.33
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.