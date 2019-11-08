USD/JPY: Sidelined in Asia despite big beat on Japanese data, Nikkei hits one-year high

- USD/JPY is showing resilience to upbeat Japanese household spending data.
- Markets likely expect household spending to drop over the coming months.
- Bids for JPY remain elusive amid the rally in risky assets and Nikkei's rise to one-year highs.
USD/JPY is flashing green in Asia, despite an upbeat Japanese data and amid the risk-on in the equity markets.
The currency pair has added close to 15 pips in the last few minutes and is currently trading at 109.35, having hit a high of 109.49 in the overnight trade.
Japan's Household Spending jumped 9.5% year-on-year in September, beating the expected rise of 7.8% by a big margin and up significantly from the preceding month's 1% rise. Labor Cash Earnings also rose 0.8% in annualized terms, bettering the 0.4% estimate.
The Yen, however, is not impressed, possibly due to fears that consumers spent more ahead of the October tax hike and may tighten their purse strings going forward. Notably, spending had spiked 7.2% in March 2014, a month ahead of the previous sales tax increase, only to fall sharply and stay negative more than a year, as per Reuters.
Traders, therefore, are right in being reluctant to bid for JPY - more so, as risky assets are flashing green. Japan's Nikkei index is currently trading at 23,550, the highest level since Oct. 10, 2018. The S&P 500 futures are also reporting a 0.11% gain, possibly on the US-China trade optimism. A White House spokesman told Fox News a few minutes before press time that the White House is very optimistic that a trade deal with China would be reached soon.
Looking forward, the pair may continue to track the action in the major equity markets and US treasury yields. The 10-year yield rose to 1.97% in the overnight trade to clock three-month highs. China's trade data could also influence demand for the anti-risk JPY.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|109.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.92
|Daily SMA100
|107.62
|Daily SMA200
|109.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.49
|Previous Daily Low
|108.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.89
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.47
