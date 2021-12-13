USD/JPY sicks to gains near daily high, around mid-113.00s amid stronger USD/risk-on

- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Monday.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY, hawkish Fed expectations benefitted the USD.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC/BoJ meeting this week.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of the intraday trading range, around mid-113.00s.
The pair attracted fresh buying near the 113.25 region on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors. Easing concerns about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar drew some support from firming expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. The markets bets were reaffirmed by Friday's US CPI report, showing that the yearly rate accelerated to the highest level since 1982 and the core reading posted the sharpest rise since mid-1991.
A stronger greenback was seen as another factor that provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair. That said, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields could hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets. Traders might also prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of this week's central bank event risks – the FOMC decision on Wednesday and the BoJ meeting on Thursday.
The Fed is widely expected to quicken the pace of tapering the bond purchases and set the stage for an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual lift-off in May 2022. Hence, the outcome will play a key role in influencing the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past one week or so. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, this makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the intraday price action favours bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|113.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.91
|Daily SMA50
|113.61
|Daily SMA100
|111.81
|Daily SMA200
|110.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.79
|Previous Daily Low
|113.22
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
