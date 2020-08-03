- USD/JPY buyers attack the upper band of a short-term trading range between 105.75 and 105.95.
- The final reading of Japan’s GDP for the first quarter (Q1) confirms -0.6% figures QoQ.
- Risk dwindles amid the coronavirus woes, US policymakers’ inability to offer COVID-19 relief plan.
- Early-month PMIs can offer immediate direction but virus headlines, news concerning the US aid package will be the key.
USD/JPY stays modestly changed while taking rounds to 105.90 as markets in Tokyo opens for trading on Monday. The pair recently picked up the bids after the final readings of Japan’s Q1 GDP data while also concentrating on the risk aversion wave.
Japan’s first quarter (Q1) GDP confirmed 0.6% QoQ and 2.2% annualized contractions during their latest release. The data also asserts the policymakers’ downward revision to FY2020 read GDP forecasts.
Read: Slight beat for Japan Q1 revised real GDP -0.6% QoQ (2nd prelim -0.6%, Reuters poll -0.7%)
Risks remain as the key…
Despite downbeat data, USD/JPY fails to rise much as risk-off mood continues to occupy the driver’s seat. Among the main catalysts, the US policymakers’ inability to provide details of fiscal plan and the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis remain as important catalysts.
The US Senate members failed to offer any details on the unemployment claims benefit even if the relief measure expired on Friday. Additionally, the policymakers also couldn’t agree over the plan to combat the economic impacts of the pandemic. While the Democrats are ready to offer $3.5 trillion help, Republicans are not favoring anything more than $1.0 trillion as the much-awaited aid package. Recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said US President Trump standing in way of enhanced unemployment benefits. On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mentioned during the ABC interview that we need to be careful about not piling on enormous debt for future generations.
Talking about the virus, new cases continue to rise in Australia’s Victoria while Tokyo marks a bit of relief as far as the latest data is concerned. “Tokyo confirmed 292 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, after cases rose by more than 400 in the past two days, public broadcaster NHK said,” per Reuters.
The US dollar witnessed month-end trade adjustments on Friday where it surged across the board while edging off over two-year low.
Markets’ risk-tone sentiment remains sluggish as S&P 500 Futures struggle around 3,260 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains over 1.0% but the US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot near 0.536%.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the month-start PMI data from China and the US for immediate direction. Though, major attention will be on the risk catalysts that suggest further weakness in the market’s optimism.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking June month’s low near 106.10, which holds the key to the pair’s rise towards a two-month-old resistance line near 106.70, bears are less likely to stop targeting 104.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|105.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.61
|Daily SMA50
|107.21
|Daily SMA100
|107.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.06
|Previous Daily Low
|104.19
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.