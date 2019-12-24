USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ Minutes as risk aversion keeps the driver’s seat

- USD/JPY fails to cheer mildly positive comments from the BOJ minutes.
- The minutes' statement showed most policymakers agree that the momentum towards the price stability target isn’t lost.
- US-China political tension, hard Brexit fears keep risk-off in play.
USD/JPY clings to 109.40 as the Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The pair shrugs off the recently released minute statement of the October month meeting while focusing more on the trade/Brexit fears.
The minutes' statement highlighted the downside risk while also marked agreement between the policymakers that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target won’t be lost.
Read: BoJ Minutes: No possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target would be lost
Traders have recently been concentrating on the US-China tussle as Beijing criticized the US interference in matters relating to Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc. On the other side, US President Donald Trump signaled nearness to sign the phase-one deal. Recently, Chinese media has been slashing warning signs to the US and also mentions that the recent tariff relief as not the sign of the US trade war.
Elsewhere, the UK PM’s passage of Withdrawal Agreement Bill and a clear majority in the House of Commons sparks fear of the hard Brexit among the European Union (EU) leaders. Further, risks of the Scottish referendum and likely challenges to German pharmaceuticals in case of hard Brexit adds to the market’s risk aversion.
In doing so, the US 10-year treasury yields a step back from the previous day’s rise to 1.92% while S&P 500 Futures stay mildly bid around 3,228.
Moving on, Christmas holidays in major Asian nations and a lack of data/events will join the year-end trading lull to offer a boring day ahead. However, trade/political headlines will be followed for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Prices are likely to stay under pressure unless breaking 109.75/80 range, including the recent highs.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|109.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.14
|Daily SMA50
|108.89
|Daily SMA100
|107.95
|Daily SMA200
|108.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.54
|Previous Daily Low
|109.34
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD RBA fundamentals and technicals clash, yet bulls persevere
AUD/USD is closing in on positive territories and the post 'phase-one' trade deal highs scored back on the 13th of December, positioning for a close through the 200-day moving average.
USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ Minutes as risk aversion keeps the driver’s seat
USD/JPY clings to 109.40 as the Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The pair shrugs off the recently released minute statement of the October month meeting while focusing more on the trade/Brexit fears.
NZD/USD nears fresh five-month high on New Zealand Christmas holiday
Having surged to the fresh five-month high of 0.6640 before an hour, NZD/USD trades around 0.6632 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The kiwi pair seems to have taken advantage of weaker than expected US economics and the latest optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21.
USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ Minutes as risk aversion keeps the driver’s seat
USD/JPY clings to 109.40 as the Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The pair shrugs off the recently released minute statement of the October month meeting while focusing more on the trade/Brexit fears.