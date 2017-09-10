USD/JPY short-term top in place? – UOB

USD/JPY short-term top in place? – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB remain bullish on the pair, hinting at the likeliness that a short term top could be in place.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to 'struggle' to move above the 113.25 resistance last Friday but it easily took out this level to hit a high of 113.43. The rally was however, short-lived as USD dropped sharply from the high. The drop appears to have scope to extend lower but a sustained move below 112.20 seems unlikely (next support is at 112.00). Resistance is at 112.85 followed by 113.10. The 113.43 high is not expected to come into the picture, at least not for today”.
“While USD broke above the 113.25 resistance on Friday (high of 113.43), the rapid and sharp pull-back from the high does not bode well for our current bullish view. The risk of a short-term top has increased but only a break below 112.20 (stop-loss level unchanged) would indicate that the bullish phase that started more than a week ago has ended. This would not be surprising unless USD can move and stay above 113.10 within these 1 to 2 days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.