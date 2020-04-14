USD/JPY sellers catch breath above 107.00, coronavirus is the key

- USD/JPY awaits fresh signals, nears two-week low.
- US dollar weakness weighs on the pair, risk-tone remains positive.
- A light economic calendar in Asia will keep virus updates in the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY extends the pullback moves from 107.00 while flashing 107.20 ahead of Wednesday’s Tokyo open in Asia. Despite the recent consolidation, the yen pair stays near two-week low amid broad US dollar weakness and upbeat trade sentiment. A lack of major data during the Asian session might keep traders pushed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates for fresh impulse.
Given the lack of major negatives concerning the virus, despite regular fatalities in the developed world, the market’s trade sentiment stays positive amid calls of the early economic restart in the US. The moves gained momentum after upbeat trade balance data from China and the reiteration of the readiness to act by the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The global coronavirus case numbers are rising sharply towards the two million mark, with over 125,000 death toll, but the recent increase in the data have been slower than the previous outbreak. Also, the US and the UK policymakers are expecting a peak in the next three to four weeks and hence add support to the risk-on.
Further to the pair’s weakness could be the broad US dollar weakness amid a lack of major data and the Fed’s readiness to keep the market’s liquid.
While portraying the risk-on momentum, Wall Street closed Tuesday in green whereas the US 10-year treasury yields also stay on the positive side around 0.76% by the end of their trading on the previous day.
Considering the absence of major catalysts in Asia, traders will keep eyes on the key driver, namely the virus updates, for fresh impetus. As per the latest update, New York city revised the death toll to shoot it above 10,300, per New York Times.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old falling trend line near 108.05 could keep the pair’s short-term upside capped. On the downside, sellers will seek fresh entries below the monthly low surrounding 106.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55%
|Today daily open
|107.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.96
|Daily SMA50
|108.74
|Daily SMA100
|108.97
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.52
|Previous Daily Low
|107.5
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
