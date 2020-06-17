USD/JPY sellers attack 107.00 despite Japan’s worrisome export numbers

- USD/JPY drops from intraday high after an initial positive reaction to Japan’s downbeat trade numbers.
- Japan’s May month trade figures follow the footsteps of weak Reuters Tankan Survey readings.
- The market’s risk-tone sentiment remains mildly positive after the previous day’s upbeat performance.
- Fed’s Kaplan offered positive remarks but failed to ward off virus risks emanating from Beijing, Japan and the US.
USD/JPY drops from the intraday high of 107.4 to 107.24, down 0.07% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Wednesday’s trading. The pair recently gained a boost from May month trade numbers wherein the Exports marked the worst drop since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). However, worries concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 and geopolitical tension in Asia, not to forget the cautious sentiment ahead of the US-China diplomats’ meeting in Hawaii, question the pair’s upside.
Japan’s preliminary export data plummeted 28.3% versus -17.9% expected and -21.9% prior. The readings suggest that the exports dived for the 17th month while also marking the steepest fall since October 2009. Also on the cards were imports and merchandise trade figures that printed downbeat results.
Read: Japan's exports dive 28.3% in May amid coronavirus, worst drop since GFC
Earlier during the day, Reuters Tankan Survey suggested that the COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the Japanese manufacturers’ mood.
It should be noted that the market’s trading sentiment seems to recede the previous optimism as Japan marks the highest fresh pandemic numbers since May 30. Also challenging the mood could be stricter measures in Beijing to tame the latest spread of the virus. Furthermore, geopolitical tension in Korea, between the North and the South, as well as the recent tussle between India and China, adds burden to the optimism.
It’s worth mentioning that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to Hawaii to meet Chinese diplomats. Given the dislike the Trump administrator holds for Beijing, markets are also worried that the updates might recall the risk-aversion wave. Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields step back from the previous day’s upbeat performance whereas Japan’s NIKKEI 225 losses 1.0% to 22,358 as we write.
Even so, the market’s risk aversion is still struggling to confront the early-day positive comments from the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.
Considering the lack of major data/events left for publishing during Asia, markets will keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The pair struggles between an ascending trend line from May 07 and a confluence of 21/50-day EMA, respectively around 106.65 and 107.70/75. However, bearish MACD keeps the sellers hopeful.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|107.55
|Daily SMA100
|108.16
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.64
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108
