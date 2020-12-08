USD/JPY sellers attack 104.00 on upbeat Japan Q3 GDP, mixed market sentiment

- USD/JPY ticks down to 104.00 on upbeat Japan Q3 GDP.
- Japan’s final reading of Q3 GDP grew 5.3% versus 5.0% QoQ.
- Risk sours amid fresh US-China tussle, Brexit jitters and vaccine updates.
- Japanese PM Suga is up for 73.6 trillion yen stimulus plan to combat virus resurgence.
USD/JPY drops to 103.96, down 0.10% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Tuesday’s trading. The pair recently eased, while extending the previous day’s losses, after Japan’s third-quarter (Q3) GDP rose better than initial forecasts. Also weighing on the quote could be fresh challenges to the risks emanating from trade, Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Upbeat GDP, stimulus hopes and risk challenges favor the bears…
Japan’s Q3 GDP crossed 5.0% initial estimation to print 5.3% QoQ during the final reading. Further details suggest that the GDP Annualized grew over 21.5% forecast to 22.9% whereas October month Trade Balance (BOP Basis) rose past-¥918.4 B to ¥971.1 B.
Read: Japan Q3 GDP better than expected at 5.3% vs pre 5%
Not only the upbeat data but increasing chatters for Japan’s third stimulus plan, notably around 73.6 trillion yen ($707 billion) also weigh on the quote, also weigh on the quote. Japan’s newly-elected PM Yoshihide Suga is set to announce details of his first budget to combat the virus as the infections jump past-2,500 during late November and early December.
Elsewhere, Brexit deal uncertainty continues while the US-China tussle intensifies with the Trump administration’s latest sanction on 14 Chinese diplomats and Beijing’s underscoring of the commitment to the phase one trade deal. Additionally, vaccine news is flashing mixed signals relating to the availability while US stimulus hopes gain momentum.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.30% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific also print mild losses by press time.
Other than the aforementioned catalysts, the yen also gains strength from the pension funds record buying of the foreign bonds in November.
Read: Japan pension fund proxies buy record foreign bonds in November
Looking forward, details of Japanese stimulus and the risk news can be better watched for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old trading range between 103.65 and 104.76 restricts near-term USD/JPY moves. Though, the overall sentiment remains bearish unless the quote crosses a falling trend line from July 01, at 104.88 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|104.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|104.79
|Daily SMA100
|105.32
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.31
|Previous Daily Low
|103.92
|Previous Weekly High
|104.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.67
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.