USD/JPY seesaws near 103.00 despite chatters over Japan’s complete ban on foreign arrivals

- USD/JPY sellers attack the lower end of the 103.10-25 trading range.
- Risks struggle for direction amid vaccine hopes, fears of virus strain and Georgia election runoff.
- US-China tussle, threats from Iran can add to the risk-off mood.
- A lack of major data/events keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY looks for a clear direction while taking rounds to 103.10/15 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Tokyo trading. The yen pair dropped to the fresh low in 10 months the previous day before closing with near opening levels with the Doji candlestick on the daily chart.
The risk-aversion wave, backed by fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) strain and the cautious mood ahead of the Georgian elections, battles the US dollar recovery and keeps the USD/JPY in a tight range off-late.
While England’s third lockdown, backed by Northern Ireland, earlier zoomed concerns over the covid variant, New York’s case of virus strain found in the UK becomes a four such instance in the US. Also challenging the sentiment could be comments from the Professor of Medicine at Oxford University John Bell suggesting the variant, not from London but South Africa, maybe resilient to vaccines as it has presented “substantial changes in the structure of the virus’ spike protein.”
At home, Japanese media propelled chatters that Tokyo will soon ban all the foreign arrivals to tame the pandemic. As per the latest update from Kyodo News, “Japan plans to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures this week, possibly on Thursday at the earliest, and lasting for about one month.”
It should be noted that US President-elect Joe Biden recently portrayed a smooth run for $2,000 paychecks if Democrats take over Georgia, which will give them powers in the Senate. Goldman Sachs backs the Democratic victory while saying, There are encouraging signs for Democrats in the Senate runoffs. Prediction markets appear to take the same view and imply nearly even odds that Democrats win both seats, up from around 20% shortly after the November election.
Amid these plays, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.12% whereas S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% by press time.
While observing the recent change in the S&P 500 Futures, it can be known that Moderna’s two new vaccines joined the covid cure league with upbeat results.
On the negative side, the US pushes Iran to return South Korea’s tanker while Sino-American tensions are back to the play.
Looking forward, news for viruses and lockdowns, coupled with geopolitical headlines, will be the key for USD/JPY traders ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Technical analysis
Monday’s Doji candlestick on the daily chart challenge USD/JPY sellers even as 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 11 restrict immediate upside near 103.60-65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|103.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.62
|Daily SMA50
|104.08
|Daily SMA100
|104.84
|Daily SMA200
|106.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.32
|Previous Daily Low
|102.71
|Previous Weekly High
|103.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.96
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election
AUD/USD is battling 0.7700 amid broad US dollar weakness on the return of risk appetite in Asia. Positive coronavirus vaccine results, expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus boost the risk sentiment.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown
GBP/USD bounces off 50-bar SMA towards regaining 1.3600. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs of $1946 seen early today. The bullish breakout confirmed on Monday remains valid. Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.