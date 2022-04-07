- The USD/JPY is advancing in the week by some 1.26%.
- A positive market mood lifts the greenback as investors shrug off geopolitical jitters.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased as bulls, eye the YTD high at 125.10.
USD/JPY records further gains in the week on broad US dollar strength as the Asian Pacific session begins. At 124.15, the USD/JPY remains buoyant, despite been trading in a narrow 55-pip range in the last three days, as the Eastern Europe conflict between Russia-Ukraine, extends for the sixth consecutive day.
Asian market futures trade with gains, shrugging off the Russia-Ukraine conflict woes
US equities ended the session in a mixed mood, contrarily to the upbeat tone of Asian market futures, which point to a higher open. On Thursday, investors shrugged off Russia-Ukraine chatters, despite Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov complaining that Ukraine’s new draft agreement presented to Russia does not fulfill Russia’s demands on Crimea and Donbas. Meanwhile, late reports said that Russia is regrouping troops as they prepare another offensive aiming to reclaim the Eastern regions of Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk.
Thursday’s North American session witnessed Fed speaking, led by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said that the Fed remains behind the curve trying to tame inflation. Bullard added that he would like to see the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) at 3.5% by the second half of the year.
Later on the day, Chicago’s Fed President Charles Evans stated that we [Fed] will going to get to neutral setting by the end of this year or early next.
The Japanese docket would feature the Current Account for February, and Consumer Confidence for March, as the highlights of economic data being reported. On the US front, Wholesale Inventories for February on a monthly basis will be unveiled.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but in the last three days, the Average Daily Range (ADR) has been 55-pips. The daily moving averages (DMAs) residing below the spot price further confirm the uptrend, and it’s worth noting that the 100-DMA at 109.48 is about to cross over the 200-DMA at 109.60.
That said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 124.00. A breach of the latter would expose March’s 29 daily high at 124.30, followed by the YTD high at 125.10.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|123.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.76
|Daily SMA50
|117.45
|Daily SMA100
|115.88
|Daily SMA200
|113.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.05
|Previous Daily Low
|123.46
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
