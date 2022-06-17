- USD/JPY initially refreshed intraday high before a knee-jerk reaction to BOJ’s inaction.
- BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged but mentioned readiness to watch FX reaction for the first time.
- Downbeat yields, firmer equities and US dollar rebound are extra catalysts helping the yen pair buyers.
USD/JPY refreshed its intraday high before falling to 132.40, also bouncing back to 134.00 by the press time, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) matches wide market expectations of announcing no change to its monetary policies on Friday. In doing so, the USD/JPY pair extends the early Asian session rebound from the weekly low to reverse the week’s losses and poke 134.50 level, around 134.25 by the press time.
BOJ kept its benchmark rate near -0.10% while also holding the 0.0% target for the Japanese Government Bond (JGBs) at the end of two-day monetary policy meeting.
While the inaction was widely anticipated, a mention of the FX in the BOJ statement teased the yen sellers on announcement. “Need to watch impact of fx on economy, prices,” the BOJ statement mentioned. This could be the first such hint from the BOJ in a long time that directly connects to the FX intervention.
It’s worth noting that the US dollar rebound and market’s indecision also favored the USD/JPY bulls of late.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the weekly near 103.40 to 104.10 at the latest. In doing so, the greenback gauge ignores downbeat Treasury yields. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped during the last two consecutive days, to 3.243% by the press time, as the Fed’s 0.75 rate increase couldn’t impress bulls.
Moving on, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is up for a press conference around 06:00 GMT and will be eyed for further directions. Following that, the US Industrial Production for May, expected at 0.4% versus 1.1% prior, will be the first to entertain traders ahead of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Report and Powell’s speech.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY stretches the bounce off 100-SMA on the four-hour chart as it crosses the one-week-old horizontal resistance area, surrounding 133.50-60. Given the RSI rebound from the oversold territory, coupled with the receding bearish bias of the MACD, the USD/JPY prices are likely to defend the latest recovery.
Alternatively, pullback moves may remain elusive until the quote stays beyond the 100-SMA level of 131.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.7
|Today Daily Change
|1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12%
|Today daily open
|132.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.74
|Daily SMA50
|129.31
|Daily SMA100
|123.47
|Daily SMA200
|118.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.68
|Previous Daily Low
|131.5
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
