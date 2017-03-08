USD/JPY seen at 118 in 12 months – Goldman Sachs

USD/JPY seen at 118 in 12 months – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Goldman Sachs out with yet another outlook report, this time reviewing the Japanese economy and USD/JPY.
Key Quotes:
“Despite stronger Japanese growth, we have yet to see a pickup in price and wage inflation.
We are below consensus for Thursday's June wage report, where we expect overall wages to rise only 0.3%, a slowdown from May levels.
However, if the economy continues to strengthen, we will eventually see material shortages in labour and product markets, and we forecast $/Yen at 118 in 12 months (currently 110).”
