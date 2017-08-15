USD/JPY scope for further upside – Danske Bank

Jakob Christensen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, sees room for further upside in spot.

“Yesterday saw a bit of USD strength materialising across other majors with notably USD/JPY recovering and EUR/USD falling back”.

“If the tensions over North Korea continue to ease, not least USD/JPY looks set for further upside as the US economy recovers and the Bank of Japan remains in the reluctant-to-retreat-on-stimulus camp (which the ECB looks set to join in the not too distant future)”.