USD/JPY: Scope for a move to 110.30 near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe USD/JPY could still attempt a test of the 110.30 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of trading sideways, USD popped to a high of 110.13 before easing off. For today, last month’s peak at 110.28 is unlikely to come into the picture. USD could ease from here but nay weakness is likely limited to 109.65. Resistance is at 110.10 followed by 110.30.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD edged above 110.00 yesterday and touched 110.13. While upward momentum has not improved by much, the firm underlying tone suggests USD could edge upwards and test the top of our expected 109.20/110.30 sideway-trading range (narrowed from 109.00/110.30). As highlighted on Tuesday (11 Feb, spot at 109.75), the top of the range at 110.30 appears to be more vulnerable but USD has to register a NY closing above this level or the next resistance at 110.65 is unlikely to come into the picture. Overall, the current mild upward pressure could improve further as long as USD does not move below the bottom of the expected range at 109.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
