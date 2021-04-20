USD/JPY: Room for extra losses near-term – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists believe USD/JPY could still grind lower in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘trade sideways’ was wrong as it plummeted to 108.00. While the sharp and rapid drop appears to be overdone, USD could test 107.90 first before stabilization can be expected. For today, the next support at 107.70 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 108.40 followed by 108.60.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two weeks ago (06 Apr), when USD was trading at 110.30, we highlighted that ‘a short-term top is in place’. As USD declined, in our latest narrative from last Wednesday (14 Apr, spot at 108.85), we noted that ‘downward momentum is beginning to wane but there is still chance for USD to move to 108.40’. We added, ‘further weakness to 108.00 is not ruled out but the odds for such a move are low’. After trading in a quiet manner and within relatively narrow ranges for a few days, USD cracked 108.40 and plunged to 108.00 yesterday (19 Apr). While the improved downward momentum suggests further USD weakness is likely, there is another major support at 107.65. In other words, 107.65 may not come into the picture so soon. On the upside, a break of 108.85 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 109.20) would indicate that the pullback has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling
EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on its way to 1.2100. The US dollar loses further ground amid an upbeat mood and higher Treasury yields. The single currency cheers EU’s rising vaccination rates, as economic optimism grows.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.40 amid US dollar’s decline, ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.4000, extending its seven-day uptrend. The US dollar remains offered following the heaviest drop in 2021. Market sentiment turns positive amid stimulus, vaccine hopes. UK jobs report awaited.
Gold eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals
Gold pulled back nearly $20 from seven-week highs of $1790 on Wednesday, finishing the day slightly in the red. The rebound in the US Treasury yields triggered the correction in the metal. Bear cross on 1H chart and RSI below 50.00 point to the downside.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.