USD/JPY rockets on stronger US dollar and higher yields after Fed’s decision

- Yen tumbles versus the dollar but gains ground against other G10 currencies.
- DXY jumps to highest in two months above 91.00.
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged, brings forward expectations of the first rate hike.
The USD/JPY gained more than sixty pips since the FOMC statement was released. Recently it reached at 110.49, the highest level since early April. A stronger US dollar across the board and higher US yields boosted the pair.
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged. However, in the projections of the FOMC staff, now the first rate hike is seen in 2023, earlier than the previous forecast. Also, the members revised inflation expectations to the upside. Those changes boosted US yields and the greenback across the board.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by more than 1%. The deterioration in risk sentiment limited the rally of USD/JPY and boosted the yen versus other G10 currencies.
As of writing, USD/JPY is testing the 110.50 area as Fed’s Chair Powell speaks with journalists. He mentioned that it “is clear we are on a path to a very strong labor market” but warned that the standard of “substantial further progress” (needed to tighten monetary policy) is “still a way off.”
The USD/JPY is about to post the third-highest daily close since March 2020. On the upside, the next resistance may be seen at 110.75, and then comes the 2021 peak slightly below 111.00.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|110.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.46
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.18
|Daily SMA200
|106.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.17
|Previous Daily Low
|109.99
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.20 as Powell speaks
EUR/USD has plunged toward 1.20, as Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision. The dollar is storming the board.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range near $1,860 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
Three reasons why Ethereum price might hit $3,500 in a few weeks
Ethereum price has been coiling up for nearly a month, indicating a massive breakout move shortly. While the short-term scenario hints at a bearish descent, the mid-to-long-term outlook remains bullish.