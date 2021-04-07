USD/JPY risks a drop to the 109.00 area – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted USD/JPY could slip back to the 109.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade between 109.90 and 110.55’ yesterday. USD subsequently rose to 110.55 before staging a surprisingly sharp sell-off to an overnight low of 109.65. The swift drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is scope for the weakness in USD to test 109.55 first before stabilization can be expected. For today, the next support at 109.05 is not expected to come into the picture. On the upside, a breach of 110.15 (minor resistance is at 110.00) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (06 Apr, spot at 110.30), we highlighted that ‘a short-term top is in place’. We added, the ‘corrective pullback in USD has scope to move lower to 109.55’. While our view for a corrective pullback was timely, the pace of the subsequent decline was more rapid than expected (USD dropped quickly to 109.65). In view of the vastly improved downward momentum, the pullback in USD could extend to 109.05. All in, the current corrective pullback is deemed intact as long as USD does not move above 110.55 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 110.75 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.