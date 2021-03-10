USD/JPY risk reversals drop to most in two weeks

One-month risk reversals on USD/JPY, a gauge of calls to puts, has dropped to -0.137, the highest level since February 22, 2021, having recently jumped to +0.133 on last Thursday.
The data provided by Reuters indicates a strengthening of demand for USD/JPY puts or bearish bets.
That said, the currency pair is trading around 108.90, up 0.36% intraday at the press time, the highest level since June 2020, poked the previous day. The pair bottomed out at 102.59 on Jan. 6.
Although USD/JPY bears area flashing warnings in the option markets, hopes of the US stimulus seem to favor the bulls off-late.
