USD/JPY risk reversals drop to lowest since July 29 on put demand

One-month risk reversals on USD/JPY, a gauge of calls to puts, fell to over two-month low of -1.65 on Monday, indicating investors are adding bets (puts) to position for strength in the Japanese yen.

Risk reversals peaked at -1.125 on Sept. 30, according to data source Reuters.

The currency pair is currently trading at 105.54, representing a 0.22% gain on the day.