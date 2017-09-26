USD/JPY Risk Reversals drop: Investors hedge against long spot positions

USD/JPY Risk Reversals drop: Investors hedge against long spot positionsBy Omkar Godbole
The Dollar-Yen staged a solid rebound from the 10-DMA support on Tuesday. The currency pair closed above its 200-DMA and rose to a high of 112.55 levels.
The rebound could be attributed to hawkish Yellen and fading North Korea tensions.
Risk reversals drop
- One-month 25-delta risk reversals dropped to -1.325; the lowest level since September 11.
- The decline in the risk reversals indicates rising demand for the downside bets, i.e. Put options.
Clearly, investors are seeking downside protection against long spot positions.
