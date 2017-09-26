USD/JPY Risk Reversals drop: Investors hedge against long spot positions

The Dollar-Yen staged a solid rebound from the 10-DMA support on Tuesday. The currency pair closed above its 200-DMA and rose to a high of 112.55 levels.

The rebound could be attributed to hawkish Yellen and fading North Korea tensions.

Risk reversals drop

One-month 25-delta risk reversals dropped to -1.325; the lowest level since September 11.

The decline in the risk reversals indicates rising demand for the downside bets, i.e. Put options.

Clearly, investors are seeking downside protection against long spot positions.