USD/JPY: Risk reset jostles with US dollar strength around 106.00

- USD/JPY remains depressed for the second-day despite keeping bounce off one-week low.
- AstraZeneca clarifies on the halt in COVID-19 vaccine trials, Japanese Money Supply increased in August.
- Sino-American tension, Brexit woes join increasing odds of further delay in the US stimulus.
USD/JPY picks up the bids near 105.95 amid the initial hour of Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The pair refreshed one-week low with 105.83 level during early Asia before taking clues from a pause in the risk-off mood. Even so, the US dollar remains strong near the monthly high and challenges to the market sentiment remain on the card, which in turn keeps the bears hopeful.
Bulls shouldn’t cheer the pullback…
The fears of no more developments on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, triggered during the early day, recede off-late after AstraZeneca termed the latest halt in final trials as “routine and voluntary”. Even so, there are nearly nine other drugmakers that recently chose to not progress on vaccine trials unless finding safe research results.
Further, US President’s promise to “stand tough on China”, if he is re-elected, keeps the Sino-American tussle on the risk watchers radars while Beijing stands ready to fight. Also adding to the risk-off mood could be the US Republicans’ bid of $300 billion for the COVID-19 aid package that was termed “an insult to American people” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The talks over the American aid package have been stuck for a long time and witnessed additional worries off-late.
Additionally, Brexit woes and the fears of receding inflation expectations from the US also weigh on the risk-tone.
The increase in Japan’s August month Money Supply M2+CD from 8.4% forecast to 8.6% as well as increasing optimism surrounding the easy money policy, due to the lead of the Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga’s anticipated lead in the PM’s election, also weighs on the Japanese yen (JPY).
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures trim the early-day losses while regaining 3,330 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 1.37% by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar in Asia, expected for China’s August month inflation data, may highlight Japan’s August month Machine Tool Orders, prior -31.1%, for fresh direction. Though, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts discussed above.
Technical analysis
The repeated failures to cross 50-day SMA, at 106.34 now, drag the quote towards an ascending trend line from July 31, currently around 105.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|106.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.13
|Daily SMA50
|106.37
|Daily SMA100
|106.88
|Daily SMA200
|107.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.38
|Previous Daily Low
|105.86
|Previous Weekly High
|106.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.29
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns.
USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength
USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot.
WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low
WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight
Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.
China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.