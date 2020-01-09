USD/JPY risk-rally is sensitive to fresh Baghdad-noise, markets on alert

- USD/JPY rallies in US session in recovery risk-rally following Trump's address od de-escalation.
- USD/JPY pulls back from risk-on highs on further reports of unrest in Baghdad.
USD/JPY is starting out in Tokyo steady on the 109 handle between 109.01 and 109.12 at the time of writing, consolidating the risk-on rally that ensued overnight following Trump's de-escalating address over the US/Iran crisis.
USD/JPY recovered from the 107.65 lows on news of Iran’s missile attack but rallied to 108.45 by the London morning and higher in the US session to a high of 109.20 by the New York afternoon. There were already signs emerging from Tehran of de-escalation prior to Trump's response and as such, markets took a pause on the risk-off and considered that there may not be retaliation from the US.
There had been no reports of US casualties, but more of a calculated need to do something without creating he grounds for out-right war. In the US session, President Donald Trump then addressed the US and said that Iran “appeared to be standing down”. Rather than announce any additional military action, he said he was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran. Risk rallied again and yields rallied, supporting the US dollar.
Further reports of unrest in Baghdad.
However, in more recent trade, air raid sirens are reportedly coming from the US embassy and explosion that sounded like rocket landing in the Baghdad green zone. Markets are on high alert and the yen picked up a slight bid.
US yields rally in US session
"10yr yields rebounded from 1.70% to 1.87% (was 1.79% at the Sydney close). There was a small dip back in the Sydney morning though on headlines reporting rockets being fired at the US “green zone” in Baghdad," analysts at Westpac noted, adding, "markets are pricing a near-zero chance of easing at the next Fed meeting on 29 January but a terminal rate of 1.25% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently)." As for US data, the analysts noted that the US Dec ADP private payrolls beat estimates with a jobs gain of 202k (est. 160k), and Nov was revised higher to 124k (from 67k), bringing it closer to the official data.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|109.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.27
|Daily SMA200
|108.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.25
|Previous Daily Low
|107.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
CPI and PPI numbers from Australia’s largest customer will undoubtedly affect the AUD/USD moves and so does the domestic trade data. However, the market’s positive reaction could be compressed amid the present cautious trade sentiment.
USD/JPY risk-rally is sensitive to fresh Baghdad-noise, markets on alert
USD/JPY is starting out in Tokyo steady on the 109 handle between 109.01 and 109.12 at the time of writing, consolidating the risk-on rally that ensued overnight following Trump's de-escalating address over the US/Iran crisis.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
Gold: Under pressure beyond short-term key support
Gold prices remain under pressure for the second consecutive day while taking rounds to $1,558 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bullion dropped from the highest since early 2013 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.