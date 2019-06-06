USD/JPY rising towards hourly wedge pattern's ceiling

- USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.37, travelling between 108.18 and 108.46.
- Risk off tone dulled down by Fed rate cut expectations.
Overnight, USD/JPY slumped to 107.80 on a pretty dismal ADP report but then recovered to above 108.40, meeting June 3rd highs. In contrast to the downbeat ADP report, which showed a meagre +27k in new jobs (consensus: +185k), which analysts at Westpac noted as being the weakest reading since March 2010, and "a possible forerunner to May non-farm payrolls due Friday, though the survey’s track-record is questionable," the ISM non-manufacturing index increased to 56.9 (from 55.5). The employment detail within the report was posting its biggest increase in two years.
The market has moved from concerns over global growth and pessimism due to trade wars to cheering the likelihood of a near term rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Markets repriced the Fed fund rate expectations, with a cut expected by August, and another by October.
Dovish Fed chat
Further to yesterday's remarks from governor Powell and Bullard's the prior day, both of whom commented on trade wars as a concern, on Wednesday, Dallas Fed president Kaplan also said risks to the economy have increased due to trade tensions but explained that it is too early to make a judgement on rate cuts. Chicago Fed president Evans who said low inflation is grounds to weigh more accommodation. As for the performance of U.S. yields subsequent to all of the above, the 10-year treasury yield dropped from 2.13% to 2.08% following the poor outcome of the ADP data and then rallied back. The shorter term 2-year yields fell to the lowest since 2017 from 1.85% to 1.77%.
USD/JPY levels
Meanwhile, while rising in the rising wedge pattern, USD/JPY remains on the defensive following its recent rejection from the 20-day ma at 109.43, noted analysts at Commerzbank:
"The market stays immediately offered below the near term downtrend at 109.74. Our initial target is the 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci retracement then the 78.6% retracement at 105.87. Minor resistance comes in at the 110.84 April 10 low and the 111.34 200 day moving average. These guard the 2015-2019 112.33 downtrend."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.