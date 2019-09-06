USD/JPY: rising bets for a test of 107.90 – UOB

The up move in USD/JPY carries the potential to extend to the 107.90 region in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “While our expectation for a higher USD was not wrong, we underestimated the strength of the advance as it blew past 106.70 and hit a 5-week high of 107.22. The rally appears to be running ahead of itself and while a move above 107.22 is not ruled out, a break of 107.50 appears unlikely. On the downside, a break of 106.60 (minor support at 106.80) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “After trading in an ‘undecided’ manner for several days, USD surged above the top of our expected 105.00/107.00 sideway trading range (high of 107.22). Despite the relatively strong advance, upward momentum has not improved by that much. For now, we view the current movement as a ‘rebound’ that has scope to extend to 107.90. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained rise above 107.90 is not high. On the downside, a break of the strong 106.30 support would indicate the current upward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
