USD/JPY rises to the highest level in five months above 106.20

- Japanese yen remain among worst performer even as US stocks decline.
- USD/JPY gains for the third consecutive day.
The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session, boosted by higher US yields and reached at 106.28, the highest level since September 10. In Wall Street, stocks indices are extending losses.
Stocks down, also JPY
The USD/JPY is trading at daily highs above 106.20, supported by higher yields. During the last hours, yields pulled back modestly, but the pair still managed to print fresh highs even as equity prices extended losses.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling 0.89%, and the Nasdaq drops by 2.01%. The deterioration in market sentiment is not boosting the Japanese yen versus the US dollar. The DXY is off lows, near 89.90, rising on the back of risk aversion. Earlier on Thursday, the index bottomed at 89.67, the lowest since January 8.
From a technical perspective, the bullish outlook in USD/JPY remains firm. The immediate resistance is located at 106.30 and above at 106.60. On the flip side, support might be seen at 105.75, followed by 105.50. A daily close under 105.25 (20-day moving average) would alleviate the positive momentum.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|105.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.17
|Daily SMA50
|104.22
|Daily SMA100
|104.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.1
|Previous Daily Low
|105.19
|Previous Weekly High
|106.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto highs despite souring mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22 but off the highs. US Durable Goods Orders jumped by 3.4% in January, better than expected, and jobless claims surprised with a fall to 730K. Q4 GDP upgraded to 4.1%, as expected. The dollar is down despite falling stocks and rising US yields.
XAU/USD drops further to $1770 ahead of critical support
Gold dropped further during the American session and bottomed at $1769, the lowest level since last Friday. The metal erased weekly gains and is back below $1780 as US yields keep rising.
S&P 500: Day Ahead Outlook Inflation fears linger as doves hit turbulence
US equity markets look for direction on Thursday with mixed signals leading to steady and slightly lower trade. Inflation concerns haven't gone away as the US 10 year hits another year high at nearly 1.5%.
Crypto bull run on track amid surge in US inflation expectations
The crypto bull run has taken a breather after the gruesome drop in value at the beginning of this week. Bitcoin led the freefall, dropping from $58,000 to $45,000. Generally, all cryptocurrencies retraced and are now holding above key support levels to prepare for another upswing to new yearly highs.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).