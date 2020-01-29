USD/JPY rises to test daily highs after FOMC statement

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar mixed after the release of the Fed’s monetary policy decision. 
  • USD/JPY holds in positive territory for the day, little changed. 

The USD/JPY pair rose from 109.15 to 109.24, slightly below Asian session highs following the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep the key interest rate unchanged. Price action remained limited across financial markets. 

The FOMC statement contained two minor changes compared to the previous one. One of them is they see household spending rising at a “moderate” pace (changed from “strong”). Market participants now await Chair Powell’s press conference

The move higher in USD/JPY after Fed’s meeting failed to break above 109.25. As of writing, it is holding near the peak, but the decline in US yields limits the upside. The 10-year yield fell to 1.61%, hitting a fresh daily low. 

Levels to watch 

A break above 109.25 should strengthen the US dollar. The next resistance levels might lie at 109.45 and 109.55. On the flip side, below 109.10 (intraday support / 20-hour SMA) some bearish pressure is expected to emerge exposing the daily low at 108.96. The key support is the 108.70/75 area. 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.21
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 109.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.36
Daily SMA50 109.2
Daily SMA100 108.73
Daily SMA200 108.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.2
Previous Daily Low 108.76
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

