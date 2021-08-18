USD/JPY rises to test 110.00 ahead of the FOMC minutes

- US Dollar gains momentum ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- Yen is among the worst performers on Wednesday on the back of the USD/JPY rally.
The USD/JPY kept rising during the American session and climbed to 109.99, reaching the highest level since last Friday. Near the release of the minutes, it is hovering near the highs, with the bullish tone intact, supported by a stronger US dollar across the board and higher US yields.
The dollar is rising versus the yen for the second day in a row. At 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve will release its minutes from the latest FOMC meeting. Market participants will look for clues about the future of the QE program. Today's minutes and Powell’s testimony next week at the Jackson Hole symposium could have large market implications, affecting interest rate expectations.
The USD/JPY is testing the 110.00 level and also levels above the 20-day simple moving average. The dominant trend points to the upside, with a strong barrier ahead at 110.60/70.
“We think USD/JPY has further to go, as the US economy outpaces Asia not least due to the stronger position in the vaccine race vs. particularly Japan. This will continue to press for higher US yields, and BoJ will remain reluctant to let JGB yields drift much higher with inflation so far off target”, wrote analysts at Danske Bank.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|109.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.91
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.68
|Daily SMA200
|107.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.66
|Previous Daily Low
|109.12
|Previous Weekly High
|110.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.55
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
