- USD/JPY likely tracked the S&P 500 futures higher in the last hour or so.
- The gains could be short-lived if the US yields remain under pressure.
USD/JPY picked up a bid around 105.82 earlier today and rose to a session high of 106.08, possibly tracking the uptick in the US equity index futures.
As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 index are reporting 0.37% gains. Major Asian stocks, however, are trading mixed. Currently, Japan's Nikkei is flat-lined while the shares in Australia are down 0.57%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 1.37% and the Shanghai Composite is adding 0.37%.
The rise in the S&P 500 futures has likely weakened the demand for the anti-risk JPY. Also, the dovish comments by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker likely weighed over the Japanese Yen. Currently, the pair is trading at 105.97, representing marginal gains on the day.
The pair may end up falling below the session low of 105.82 if the US 10-year treasury yield falls below Tuesday's low of 1.428%. At press time, the yield is sidelined at 1.467%.
Also, reports are crossing the wires via the Wall Street Journal that China may exercise its power to declare an emergency in Hong Kong is the unrest continues. The news may put stocks under pressure, boosting demand for the Yen.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|105.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|107.25
|Daily SMA100
|108.48
|Daily SMA200
|109.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.39
|Previous Daily Low
|105.74
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji
EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY better bid near 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures
USD/JPY is inching higher back around the 106 handle amid BOJ's Kataoka's dovish comments and a rise in S&P 500 futures. The spot attempts recovery from disappointing US ISM data-led drop.
Gold: $1,550 is the level to beat for bulls
Gold is currently trading at $1,543, representing 0.22% losses on the day. The 4-hour chart shows the yellow metal has failed at least three times in the last nine days to convincingly break above $1,550.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.