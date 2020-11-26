USD/JPY revisits Wednesday's low as weak US data keeps dollar under pressure

- USD/JPY drops over 20 pips in Asia to test Wednesday's low.
- Disappointing US jobs data and dovish Fed minutes weigh over the dollar.
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with the dollar drawing offers, possibly on disappointing US data released Wednesday.
The pair is currently trading in the red at 104.30, having tested Wednesday's low of 104.25 soon before press time.
The US Labor Department's weekly jobless claims released Wednesday showed that the resurgence of coronavirus is boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery. Another setup of data showed the US Personal Income fell in October while spending ticked higher.
Meanwhile, minutes from the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) last policy meeting showed officials were worried that the economy was on a course for a renewed slowdown with Congress struggling to approve additional fiscal stimulus amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.
As such, the greenback is on the offer. The safe-haven currency could continue to lose ground in the near-term on heightened prospects of additional monetary easing by the Fed and expectations for a swift economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|104.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.94
|Daily SMA100
|105.55
|Daily SMA200
|106.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.6
|Previous Daily Low
|104.26
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at two-month highs near 0.7375
AUD/USD keeps its range near two-month highs of 0.7375 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls retain control as the US dollar remains on the back foot across the board, in the face of renewed US economic growth concerns.
USD/JPY revisits Wednesday's low as weak US data keeps dollar under pressure
USD/JPY drops over 20 pips in Asia to test Wednesday's low. USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with the dollar drawing offers, possibly on disappointing US data released Wednesday. Disappointing US jobs data and dovish Fed minutes weigh over the dollar.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
Markets return to normal, and traders may be loving it
Calendar comeback – currencies begin moving to the tune of economic indicators, a welcome return for traders. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the latest market moves and what to expect in the final stretch of 2020 and beyond.
