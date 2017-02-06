USD/JPY reverses majority of previous session losses

The USD/JPY pair extended its recovery momentum from two-month lows and has now reversed majority of previous session losses to currently trade around 112.35-40 band.

Recovering US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to build on to Monday's recovery move, with the key US Dollar Index holding gains above mid-100.00s and has been a key factor driving the pair's strong recovery from Asian session lows near 111.60 region, the lowest level since Nov. 28.

Moreover, improving investors' risk-appetite, as depicted by buoyant sentiment around European equity markets, is further driving flows away from traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese Yen, and prompted a short-covering move in absence of any fresh fundamental development.

Next in focus would be the US economic docket, featuring the release of December Trade Balance data and JOLTs Job Openings, due for release during NA session.

Technical levels to watch

A follow through buying interest above 112.50 level is likely to accelerate the up-move towards 112.70-75 resistance area before the pair eventually aims towards reclaiming 113.00 handle and head towards 113.20-25 horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, weakness back below 112.00 round figure mark might continue to find support at multi-month lows near 111.60 region below which the pair might turn vulnerable to drop towards testing 111.00 round figure mark, with 111.35 level (Nov. 28) providing some intermediate support.

